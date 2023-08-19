Syria: Mothers and elderly women without guardians after war

SHAFAQNA- Mothers and elderly women during the long years of war in Syria have faced the tragedy of losing their providers, left without support and caregivers. After the war claimed the lives of their families or forced them into displacement and migration, they are in need of care and attention.

According to Shafaqna citing Al-Araby, the heart-breaking story of mothers and elderly women in northwest Syria who have been left alone in the face of the challenges and consequences of war and bombardment, having lost their sources of food, is distressing. These women spend their days in unlimited anxiety and distress.

Need for centers to care for elderly women

In this context, the need for centers to care for elderly women and mothers who have been abandoned to their own fate due to war’s difficult conditions has grown. Some local organizations are attempting to host these women and provide voluntary assistance and care, but the lack of resources and challenging circumstances makes their efforts insufficient.

“Yusra Sabra,” the manager of the elderly women’s care center “Dar Al-Bashar” in the city of Maarat Misrin, told Al-Araby about efforts to provide services and care for elderly women without guardians: “Dar Al-Bashar Center was established three years ago through individual efforts of board members and benefactors who contributed non-cash donations to cover all the center’s expenses despite limited resources.”

She mentioned, “Currently, 5 elderly women are being cared for at this center, and their number is constantly increasing. Coordination has been made to assess and admit new cases due to the difficult conditions in the region resulting from wars, bombardments, and waves of displacement.”

Sabra explained the admission criteria: “Women must be free from mental and neurological illnesses, without sustenance, and guardianship. Additionally, they should be over 45 years old.”

Challenges of women without keepers

In the town of Azaz on the northern outskirts of Aleppo, the center “Dar Al-Salama” operates for the care of the elderly, but it only admits elderly men.

Given the conditions of these elderly care centers, it is challenging for some women without keepers to find refuge there, such as young women who have lost their sources of food, or those suffering from neurological and mental illnesses. It seems that no center exists to care for these women in northwest Syria.

Samira, a 67-year-old woman who fled from Hama and prefers not to reveal her full name to preserve her privacy, stated in an interview with Al-Arabi Al-Jadeed: “I used to live in a camp with my husband, but after his death, I was left alone without a keeper. I have no children or siblings, and due to my health condition, I couldn’t stay in the camp. One of my relatives contacted the manager of Dar Al-Bashar, and they accepted me here.”

She added, “The elderly care center covered my treatment expenses for 8 months until my condition improved. Now I can move around easily and meet my needs.”

Amina, a 66-year-old Syrian woman, also mentioned, “I am single, and there’s no one to take care of me after my brother’s death. With the help of benefactors and Dar Al-Bashar, I got in touch, and the manager came to pick me up from the Kafr Takharim area. After medical care, I joined this center.”

Many women lack the opportunity to join elderly care centers

Many women are in similar situations and require care, but they lack the opportunity to join elderly care centers.

Maysun Zariq, a social worker, told Al-Araby that there are about 20 elderly care homes for the elderly and disabled in northwest Syria. However, this number is not sufficient to meet the growing needs.

Human rights organizations report that around 417,000 elderly men and women live in northwest Syria, with 175,000 of them living in refugee camps. This underscores the urgent need for specialized care centers to address the needs of this important segment of society.

Source: Al Araby

