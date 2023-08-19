OIC delegation visits China & Xinjiang region

SHAFAQNA-A delegation from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation is visiting China, in response to an invitation.

The delegation comprised permanent delegates and representatives from 25 Member States, including the Chair of the Islamic Summit (Saudi Arabia) and the Council of Foreign Ministers (Mauritania). Officials from the General Secretariat, led by Yousef Aldobeay, Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs, were also part of the delegation.

During the meeting, the OIC and its Member States discussed their relations with the People’s Republic of China. Both parties shared their opinions on matters of mutual interest, including the status of the Muslim community in China.

Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs of China Deng Li said China attaches great importance to growing its relations with Islamic countries and the OIC, and stands ready to work with the OIC to enhance mutual trust

The delegation plans to visit Xinjiang to observe the living conditions of the Muslim community in the area.

Source: chinadailyhk, oic-oci.org

