China to Install CCTVs in Afghanistan to fight ISIS

SHAFAQNA-China to Install CCTVs in Afghanistan. According to sources, the cameras are going to be installed ostensibly to fight the ISIS.

According to sources, China managed the deal with the top leadership of the Haqqani Network, a faction of the ruling Taliban. The cameras are going to be installed ostensibly to fight the ISIS, sources added.

Security experts say having Chinese-installed CCTVs in Afghanistan will help Beijing profile the Afghan people as well as protect its own nationals working in the war-torn country on projects.

