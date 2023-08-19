Swedish government to review Public Order Act after Quran burnings

SHAFAQNA-The Swedish government will review the Public Order Act because of repeated attacks on the Quran.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, along with partners of the coalition, Ebba Busch, the leader of Christian Democrats and Johan Pehrson, the leader of the Liberal Party, wrote an article for the Dagens Nyhete newspaper where they noted that the law will be reviewed without changing the Constitution and stressed the importance of police taking into account national security while considering applications for gatherings and demonstrations.

