The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: Protecting people’s rights and assets is one of most important duties of officials

SHAFAQNA- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani, the Shia Muslims Supreme Religious Authority, met a number of citizens of Al-Jadriya region of Baghdad. Previously, these people had made a complaint in the media about the pressures and threats to abandon their lands in favor of some parties.

Besides condemning these actions that are against Sharia and the law, the Grand Ayatollah Sistani emphasized: “One of the most important duties of those who are in government positions and are in charge of the affairs of the country is to protect the assets and rights of citizens and stand against the individuals, especially those who hold official positions and try to encroach on people’s property through creating terror.”

