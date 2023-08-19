USA: Bomb threat made during Friday prayers in Washington mosque

SHAFAQNA-A bomb threat was made against Mohammed Mosque (Masjid Muhammad) in Washington, DC as worshipers were performing Friday prayers.

A Metropolitan Police officer told Anadolu that officials went to the mosque as quickly as possible after receiving a tip and the congregation was immediately evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Police responded with a special bomb team and bomb search dogs.

Imam Yusuf Selim said police came during the sermon after they received a bomb threat against the mosque. He said he asked for help in evacuating worshipers for the safety of the community.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com