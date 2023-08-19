USA, Japan & South Korea agree to expand security ties at Camp David summit

SHAFAQNA-US President Joe Biden and the leaders of Japan and South Korea agreed to expand security and economic ties at Camp David summit.

Biden said the nations would establish a communications hotline to discuss responses to threats. He announced the agreements, including what the leaders termed the “Camp David Principles,” at the close of his talks with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

“Our countries are stronger and the world will be safer as we stand together. And I know this is a belief that all three share,” Biden said.

Source: euronews

