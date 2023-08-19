English
[Video] Arbaeen 2023: Bani Amer Mawkib starts journey from Basra

Bani Amer Mawkib

SHAFAQNA- Today (Saturday), “Bani Amer” Mawkib as the biggest caravan of Hosseini mourners begins its journey from Basra to Karbala.

According to Shafaqna, activists on social networks announced the passionate presence of Hosseini pilgrims to participate in walking towards Karbala by publishing pictures.

The famous Bani Amer Mawkib begins its journey to Karbala each year before Arbaeen and reaches the Imam Hussain Shrine (AS) and Bayn al-Haramayn on Safar 19th.

Source: Al-Forat News

www.shafaqna.com

