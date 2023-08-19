Egypt’s president pardons number of political prisoners

SHAFAQNA-Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has pardoned a number of political prisoners, including prominent Egyptian activist Ahmed Douma.

Douma, a leading figure in the pro-democracy revolt that toppled autocrat Hosni Mubarak in 2011, was sentenced in 2019 to 15 years in prison for rioting and attacking security forces.

In delivering his verdict at the time, the judge said Douma was part of a crowd that broke into parliament and damaged part of it, describing them as doing the work of the “devil.”

