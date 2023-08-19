Iraq: Apprehension of individuals involved in legal violations in al-Jadriyah

SHAFAQNA-The committee, established by the Iraq’s PM , Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, to investigate the case of encroachment on citizens’ lands in al-Jadriyah area, has issued several recommendations, the most prominent of which is the apprehension of individuals involved in legal violations.

Hisham al-Rikabi, Advisor to al-Sudani, reported on Sunday, the 13th of August, that the latter had instructed an investigation into the land seizure issue.

The Ministry of Interior stated today that, under the supervision of its minister, Abdul Amir al-Shammari, the committee initiated its investigative work promptly on the morning of August 14th, 2023. The committee visited the mentioned area, met with affected citizens, recorded their testimonies, and continued its operations.

Source: shafaq

