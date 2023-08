SHAFAQNA-The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs offered free entry visas to visitors hailing from Pakistan, Lebanon, Afghanistan, and Yemen.

Ahmed Al-Sahaf, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, said, “Visitors from Pakistan will be granted visas at no cost through our embassy in Islamabad.” Al-Sahaf further clarified, “Our diplomatic missions in Tehran, Kermanshah, and Ahwaz are authorized to provide free visas to visitors from both Pakistan and Afghanistan.”

