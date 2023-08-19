New Covid variant detected in UK

SHAFAQNA-The new coronavirus variant, BA.2.86 was detected Friday in the UK.

“There is currently one confirmed case in the UK in an individual with no recent travel history, which suggests a degree of community transmission within the UK,” the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said in a statement.

The variant was first detected in Israel, then Denmark and later in the US which caused concern for scientists about potential spread.

“The newly identified variant has a high number of mutations and is genomically distant from both its likely ancestor, BA.2, and from currently circulating XBB-derived variants,” said the statement.

