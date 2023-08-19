English
Netherlands: Far-Right leader tears up Quran

SHAFAQNA-A Dutch far-right activist trampled on and tore up a copy of the Qur’an at a demonstration outside the Turkish embassy in the Hague.
The Dutch government had already condemned the holding of the demonstration ahead of the event, but said it had no legal powers to prevent it.
Edwin Wagensveld, who leads the Dutch branch of the far-right group Pegida, damaged a copy of the Qur’an, AFP correspondents witnessed. He was accompanied by two other people.

Police had sealed off access to the street where the Turkish embassy is located and there were around fifty counter-protesters also present.

Source: arabnews

www.shafaqna.com

