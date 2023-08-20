Pakistan: 11 labours killed in terror attack

SHAFAQNA Pakistan- A bomb explosion rocked Shawal tehsil of North Waziristan on Saturday, killing 11 labourers and leaving two others critically injured.

According to official sources, the blast occurred near Gul Mir Kot as a vehicle transporting the workers was passing through the area.

Out of the 16 labourers, 11 were killed on the spot while two were critically injured, and three went missing.

Police and security forces reached the site of blast and shifted the bodies and injured to a nearby hospital. Efforts to identify and locate the missing workers continued.

Official sources maintained that the labourers had been working in an under-construction government building.

The deceased were identified as Mubeetullah, Sahab Noor, Jannatullah, Asadullah Khan, Mir Wali Khan, Maqbool Khan, Sher Zahid, Syed Manoor, Mahaad Ayaz, Muhammad Wali and Gul Haseen.

The injured included Umar Zahid and Umar Ayaz.

Earlier in the day, four personnel of the Bomb Disposal Squad were seriously injured in the Makin tehsil of Upper South Waziristan after miscreants fired a rocket at their vehicle.

Source: Express Tribune, Shafaqna Pakistan

