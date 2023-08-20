Report: MENA region will live with extreme water stress by 2050

SHAFAQNA- MENA region will have some of the highest water stress levels in the world, and numbers are expected to increase by 2050.

The world is confronting an unparalleled water crisis, with five of the most water-stressed countries being Bahrain, Cyprus, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, and Qatar, a new report by the World Resources Institute published this week shows. The United Arab Emirates; Saudi Arabia; ; Egypt; Yemen; Iran; Jordan; Tunisia; Iraq; India; Syria; Morocco; Eritrea; and Algeria are among the top 30 countries with high water stress.

Source: middleeasteye

