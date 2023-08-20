English
Iraq’s Foreign Ministry to maximize efforts in order to grant entry visas for Arbaeen

SHAFAQNA- Iraq’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Fouad Hussein directed to maximize the efforts of all Iraqi missions in order to grant entry visas for the Arbaeen.

The Iraqi Foreign Ministry Spokesman, Ahmed Al-Sahhaf, said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA): ” Fouad Hussein directed to maximize the efforts of all Iraqi missions in order to grant entry visas for the Arbaeen visit,” pointing out that “Iraqi missions work around the clock.” To facilitate the granting of entry visas to Iraq and all countries.

He added that “an urgent response room operates in the consular department in the ministry and supervises the work of all Iraqi missions to make the visiting season a success,” stressing that “the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is working to promote religious tourism.”

