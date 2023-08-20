Vatican’s Ambassador to Iraq: Great historic meeting between the Grand Ayatollah Sistani & Pope helped spread peace

SHAFAQNA- Vatican’s Ambassador to Iraq, Mitijia Leskovar said that great historic meeting between the Grand Ayatollah Sistani & Pope helped spread peace.

Vatican Ambassador to Iraq, Mitijia Leskovar, in a statement spoke about the role that religion plays in the lives of nations, saying that “religion plays an important role in the lives of nations and people; therefore, it is important to give religion aspects of diplomacy and diplomatic relations that give a wide and comprehensive view within the framework of diplomacy in general.”

The Ambassador expressed his opinion on the role played by the Grand Ayatollah in uniting society, saying: “Since his Eminency, the Grand Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Sistani, took the lead as a supreme religious authority, he played an important role in unifying the Iraqi people’s word, all sects and beliefs equally.”

He added: “In the beginning, I wasn’t enthusiastic about watching that meeting, then some video popped in front of me while they were greeting each other. It was so warm, wonderful and carrying all the deep meanings of love and peace, which deeply touched my heart and millions of people.”

