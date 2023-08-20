Survey: 64% of Germans want new government

SHAFAQNA-64% of Germans questioned in Insa poll want change of administration, 70% dissatisfied with chancellor’s work.

Among those questioned, 64% said the country would do well if there is a change of government, while 70% of those questioned said they were dissatisfied with the chancellor’s work.

The Social Democratic Party, or SPD, is losing more and more ground to the far-right opposition Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, hovering around 18%, two points less than in the previous week.

The SPD is three points behind the AfD, which remains unchanged at 21%.

The Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party was able to increase slightly by a point to 27%, the Greens with 14% and the FDP with 8%. The radical Left party remains at 5%.

Source: aa

