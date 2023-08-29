[Shafaqna exclusive] New Kabul: Afghanistan’s largest urban project

SHAFAQNA Afghanistan– The Taliban recently has announced the beginning of practical work on Afghanistan’s largest urban development project in contemporary history; a project that has been in the planning stages for over 15 years.

According to the Shafaqna Afghanistan, the Taliban stated that they have started the practical work on the second part of the first phase of the “New Kabul” project.

The practical work on this project began with the presence of Abdul Ghani Baradar the Deputy Economic Minister, Abdul Salam Hanafi, the Deputy Administrative Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Acting Foreign Minister, Hamdullah Nomani, the Acting Minister of Urban Development and Housing, Din Mohammad Hanif, the Acting Minister of Economy, and Mohammad Qasim Khalid, the Taliban governor for Kabul, among other officials of this group.

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, in the inauguration ceremony of the practical work on this project, said, “The New Kabul project is a major national project being carried out with the participation of the Taliban and the private sector.”

He added that the commencement of practical work on this project provides an investment opportunity for both domestic and foreign investors.

Meanwhile, the acting Minister of Economy for the Taliban stated that the practical work on this major national project did not start in the previous government of the country due to “corruption of officials.”

This Taliban official stated that they have now reviewed all documents and records of this project and have prevented violence and corruption within it.

“What is the ‘New Kabul’ project?”

The “New Kabul” project is considered one of the largest urban development projects in contemporary Afghanistan’s history, with an intended completion date of 2040 AD.

The concept for building this city was approved during the presidency of Hamid Karzai and was finalized around 12 years ago by a Japanese institution known as the “Master Plan.” This project is designed on approximately 370,000 acres of land in the “Deh Sabz” district in the northeast of Kabul and parts of the “Barik Ab” region in the Bagram district of Parwan province.

According to information from the Capital Zone Authority in the previous Afghan government, the “New Kabul” project is designed in two 15-year phases and is intended to provide housing for up to three million people.

The economic deputy of the Taliban’s Prime Minister also stated that the “New Kabul” project is one and a half times larger in terms of area compared to the current city of Kabul and is planned in four phases.

Their statement mentions that the first phase of this project is divided into five sections, and today, work on the second section of that phase has begun.

The statement also notes that the second section of the first phase is designed on 740 acres of land and will provide housing for 12,000 people with 3,200 residential units. The Taliban claim that this project is being executed under the supervision of their Ministry of Urban Development and Housing, in collaboration with a private construction company.

The “Cost and Reasons for Delaying the Work”

Officials from the previous Afghan government estimated that this project would be executed with a cost of $80 billion. They stated that the government’s share in the construction of this major project is five percent, with the remaining expenses covered by the private sector.

Based on the information from the Capital Zone Administration of the previous Afghan government, obtaining just the master plan for the New Kabul City cost $60 million.

The previous Afghan government allocated $27 million for the preliminary work of this city, and ten ministries and government entities, under the name “Independent Administration for New Kabul,” were responsible for advancing this project.

Officials from the previous Afghan government had identified “Problems in the land acquisition sector” as one of the challenges preventing the practical starting of this major project. These issues persisted during the National Unity Government and continued to be discussed during the presidency of the country, but the previous government was never successful in resolving these problems.

Now that the Taliban announced the start of practical work on this project, it’s unclear whether the Problems in the land acquisition sectors, which involve people’s properties, have been resolved or not, and how the land acquisition process has been carried out.

