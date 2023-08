SHAFAQNA-Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that ownership of nuclear weapons protects his country from security threats and serves as a constant reminder to the West about the risk of nuclear war.

Lavrov’s comments are the latest reference by Russian officials to their country’s nuclear weapons arsenal, a rhetoric of military escalation by Moscow that has gained tempo and frequency since Russian forces invaded Ukraine last year.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com