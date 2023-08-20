Sheikh Zakzaky: US & France intend to stoke sedition in African countries

SHAFAQNA-Nigeria’s leading Islamic scholar Sheikh Ibrahim al-Zakzaky warned that the US and France intend to stoke sedition in African countries.

“It is clear that this is not our war; it is a war [waged by] America and France,” said the prominent Shia scholar on Saturday while addressing Islamic Seminary students in Abuja, further insisting that Washington and Paris may attempt to spark a crisis between Nigeria and Niger.

The Nigerian cleric went on to point out that although Niger has closed its airspace, French aircrafts still pass through, noting that they also maintain “terrorist” camps across the country that are the source of attacks waged by the Boko Haram Daesh-linked terrorists.

Source: ABNA

www.shafaqna.com