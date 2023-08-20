Syria: Dozens protest against declining living conditions in As-Suwayda

SHAFAQNA-Dozens protested in the southwestern Syrian city of As-Suwayda on Sunday “the deteriorating economic conditions”.

Government offices, main roads and shops were closed in the city as citzens from villages and towns gathered, calling for change.

Exams that were scheduled for Sunday at the Damascus University branch in As-Suwayda have been be postponed for later date due to the civil unrest.

Government offices, main roads and shops were closed in the city as citzens from villages and towns gathered, calling for change.

Exams that were scheduled for Sunday at the Damascus University branch in As-Suwayda have been be postponed for later date due to the civil unrest.

Source: arabnews

www.shafaqna.com