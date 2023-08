SHAFAQNA-Thousands of Orthodox Christians in Palestine who were supposed to celebrate the Feast of the Transfiguration on Friday were forced to turn back.

The event not receiving the necessary permit shortly before it began.

Christian leaders in the country say Fire and Rescue Services provided them with ‘illogical’ safety requirements for the event without allowing them enough time to prepare.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

www.shafaqna.com