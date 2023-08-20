Israel’s Cabinet approves $843m for control over eastern Jerusalem

SHAFAQNA- The Israeli government approved a five-year, 3.2 billion shekel ($843 million) plan to control over residents of eastern Jerusalem.

Israel’s Cabinet in a Statement emphasized that government’s decision will change the face of the city of Jerusalem, and will bring about a massive development of infrastructure, health, welfare, personal security, employment and an increase in the number of entitled to [high school] matriculation certificates.

“We are building Jerusalem, strengthening the governance and uniting Jerusalem,” Israel’s Cabinet said.

