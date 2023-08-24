Expert: Persian Gulf will be a hotbed of “geopolitical, geostrategic and geoenergy competitions”

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- Dr. Qiuomars Yazdanpanah, Associate Professor of Political Geography at the University of Tehran, says: “Iran and Saudi Arabia should activate their main capacities in the three levels of bilateral, regional and global relations as soon as possible. These two countries are the two main geopolitical pillars of the Persian Gulf and the two strategic arms of West Asia, and peace and harmony and constructive events will play a significant role in the future of the region. Two countries have to respect each other and put aside the sense of superiority towards each other, otherwise this newly born relationship will be damaged.”

Mr.Yazdanpanah said in an interview with Shafaqna Future: “Saudi Arabia is the source of new developments in the Middle East. This country does not wait for others for the future of its relations with any part of the world. This country has created its own renaissance and is very determined to achieve its desired goals, and modern Saudi Arabia has based a policy of profitable compromise instead of costly conflict. Riyadh will respect Tehran, but Saudi Arabia will not ask permission from Iran for relations with Israel.”

Saudi Arabia will not go towards isolationism again

He added: “Saudi Arabia will not go towards isolationism again, and this country’s mistake in attacking Yemen and costly political conflicts in the region, especially with Iran, became a lesson for the Saudis to stop wrong policies and take a better path for the future. Although the normalization of relations with a phenomenon called Israel will not be a simple and cost-free issue for the new reformist princes of Riyadh, it should be seen whether the Saudi government has examined all aspects of this great risk, which is no less than a global renaissance or not? However, like many Arab countries, Saudi Arabia’s issues with Israel have been resolved unofficially, and even the Palestinians are more willing to resolve their situation through peaceful means rather than the continuation of conflict and war.”

Saudi Arabia has made access to nuclear technology its main strategy

Stating that Saudi Arabia has made access to nuclear technology its main strategy in its strategic plans, he said: “Saudi Arabia’s secret and non-secret nuclear program are two different issues that are pursued in Riyadh’s grand plans. After the war in Yemen and the failure of the Arab coalition, Saudi Arabia finds itself without a defense shield, and obtaining a reliable and deterrent defense shield is one of the necessities of the Arabian Peninsula, and Saudi Arabia sees this issue in its nuclear strategy. On the other hand, considering the different form and image of threats in the present era and the concerns that Riyadh has towards its surroundings, especially the Israeli regime and the nuclear arsenal of this rogue child of the Middle East, it will try to eliminate the secret nuclear sector in the shortest possible time. This Saudi strategy may have unpredictable costs for this country and consequences for the region.”

The Persian Gulf region is not excluded in any way in global equations

This university professor stated: “The Persian Gulf region is not excluded in any way in global equations. This region has the highest role in global competitions and due to the presence of dozens of prominent global and continental actors in the Persian Gulf region, depending on the type and role of these actors and geopolitical interveners, military competitions are also formed or escalated.

On the other hand, in modern global approaches and analysis of strategic and international issues and the competition of powers in global strategic areas such as the Persian Gulf, it intensifies the competition.

This approach is influenced by the three principles of geography, military power and political economy and is influenced by the above three relationships in order to gain power, especially superior power. In this period that we are living in, the powerful countries, instead of purely paying attention to geopolitics, mainly turn to mixed approaches and try to pay political-military and political-economic attention to these sensitive and strategic areas, therefore, the Persian Gulf will be a hotbed for geopolitical, geostrategic and geoenergy conflicts and competitions in the 21st century, so the Persian Gulf and its surrounding areas will be one of the most influential and sensitive areas in international and regional equations.”

