Expert: Israel-Saudi normalization of relations “will not be an obstacle” for Iran-Saudi relations

Mr. Hassan Hanizadeh said in an interview with Shafaqna Future: “The visit of Mr. Amir Abdullahian, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Saudi Arabia can be analyzed within the framework of the Beijing agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia. Considering that this agreement created a new space for pleasant interaction between Iran and the member countries of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council, especially Saudi Arabia, and had very important consequences on the security of the region and bilateral interaction between Iran and the Arab countries.”

The normalization of Israel-Saudi relations will not be an obstacle to Iran-Saudi relations

He continued: “Saudi Arabia is looking for a relationship with Israel. This issue will be made public in the coming months. USA has pressured Bin Salman to normalize the relationship with Israel and then make it public. At this stage, the relationship between Saudi Arabia and Iran creates a kind of balance. Saudi Arabia wants to make its relationship with Iran stable in the future and at the same time seeks to establish a relationship with Israel. This relationship will not be an obstacle in the way of Iran-Saudi relations. The relationship between Israel and Saudi Arabia will be formed anyway, but the relationship between Iran and Saudi Arabia will be strengthened.”

Saudi Arabia has high experience in establishing political balance

Hanizadeh stated: “Saudi Arabia has high experience in establishing political balance. As we have seen, while the Saudis tried to establish their relations with Iran, they also respond to the American pressures to normalize relations with Israel and they have plan to make their relations with Israel public. However, they have attached preconditions to the US request, which includes the formation of two Palestinian and Israeli governments. In the talks between Amir Abdullahian and Mohammad bin Salman, the Palestinian issue was also discussed, and Amir Abdullahian announced that the Palestinian issue and solving the Palestinian problem and helping this nation are part of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s grand policies.”

