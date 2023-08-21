Iran: Tehran-Karbala train tickets on sale for Arbaeen 2023

SHAFAQNA- The Islamic Republic of Iran Railways has announced online railway ticket booking from Tehran to Karbala since Sunday (20 August 2023) morning with three different prices.

According to “IRNA”, passengers take the train from Tehran to Shalamcheh and from there, they travel a 30-kilometer route by bus to Basra and then, take an Iraqi train from Basra to Karbala.

Regarding the Tehran-Karbala combined train, “Miad Salehi”, managing director of Islamic Republic of Iran Railways had previously announced detailed negotiations with the Iraqi State Railways to resolve previous problems such as way stations and sanitary facilities.

This train will travel in Iran for 18 hours. Two hours is also required to check the passports, then the pilgrims will travel a 30-kilometer route by bus to Basra. From there, it will take 8 hours to travel from Basra to Karbala. Totally, it takes 28 hours to reach the destination.

Based on this report, the train ticket from Tehran to Karbala has three different prices considering the diversity of wagons on the route from Basra to Karbala.

This reports adds: Tehran-Karbala train will depart on August 22 and 26, and September 16, 19, 23 and 26. Tehran-Karbala train will return on August 29, September 2, 23, 26, 30, and October 3. This train capacity is 350 seats and at the beginning, there will be one train every week and after Arbaeen, there will be two trains on this route every week.

