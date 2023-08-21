[Photos] Iraq: Arbaeen pilgrims continue march north of Basra

SHAFAQNA- Pilgrims heading to Holy Karbala to commemorate Arbaeen of Imam Hussain (AS) continue their march in the Al-Deer district in the northern province of Basra.

Sheikh Ali Layedh Al-Abadi, one of the residents of the District said: ” Crowds of pilgrims on foot arrived at the Al-Deer District yesterday, Saturday (19 August 2023), and they continue to march towards the Holy Karbala despite the high temperatures, to participate in the revival of the ceremonies of Arba’een and to extend condolences to Lady Zaynab (SA)”.

Source: alkafeel

www.shafaqna.com