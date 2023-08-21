[Photos] Najaf: Imam Ali’s (AS) Holy Shrine receives banner of sorrow from Abbas’s (AS) Holy Shrine

SHAFAQNA- The Imam Ali’s (AS) holy shrine received the black flag of sorrow from the Al-Abbas’s (AS) holy shrine, coinciding with the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hassan (AS).

Assistant Head of PR Department at the Abbas’s (AS) shrine, Sayed Mohammad Gelokhan, said: “Under the guidance of the Senior Official of the holy shrine; Sayed Ahmad Al-Safi, we delivered the black flag of sorrow to Imam Ali’s (AS) holy shrine, coinciding with the approaching martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hassan (AS).

Source: alkafeel

