Pakistan rights activist & former lawmaker arrested

SHAFAQNA-Authorities in Pakistan have arrested a prominent human rights lawyer and a former lawmaker in Islamabad.

Rights activist and lawyer Imaan Mazari-Hazir was taken away by police officials and “men in plain clothes and masks” from her home in the early hours of Sunday, her mother and Pakistan’s former human rights minister, Shireen Mazari, wrote in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Moments before the arrest, Mazari-Hazir posted on X that “unknown persons” were breaking down the security cameras in her home and that the gate to her house was “jumped over”.

