South African president: Over 20 countries applied to join BRICS

SHAFAQNA-More than 20 countries have formally applied to join BRICS and several others have expressed an interest in becoming part of the BRICS.

“An expanded BRICS will represent a diverse group of nations with different political systems that share a common desire to have a more balanced global order,” South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said Sunday night in a televised address.

South Africa will host the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, which will be attended by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Russian President Vladimir Putin will be represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

