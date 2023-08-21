Pakistan: Ayatollah Muhammad Hussain Najfi passes away

Grand Ayatollah Muhammad Hussain Najafi was the only marja in South Asia. Based in the Sargodha district of the Punjab province in Pakistan, he was the first scholar from that country to be given the status of marji’iyya and is one of only two Ayatollahs from Pakistan.

Muhammad Hussain was born in small town of Jehania shah in Sargodha District of Punjab province of Pakistan in April 1932

After secondary school education, he got an admission in Madrasah Muhammadia in Jalalpur Nankiana, Sargodha, where one of his prominent teachers was Ayatollah Allama Hussain Bakhsh Jarra. In 1947, he studied the courses of Dars-i-Nizami from Ayatollah Allama Muhammad Baqir Naqvi in Jhang. Allama Baqir Naqvi had migrated from Iraq to spread Shia formal education in Pakistan.

Since (the First Biggest prominent Shia scholar in Pakistan Ustad ul ulama) Grand Ayatollah Allama Syed Muhammad Yar Shah Naqvi Najfi, the most prominent disciple of Allama Baqir Naqvi, had moved from his ancestral city Alipur to Jalalpur, Muhammad Hussain moved to Jalalpur to complete Dars-i-Nizami for the next five years. In 1953, he passed the examination of Molvi Fazil from Punjab University, and moved to Najaf in 1954 for higher education.

In 1954, he moved to Hawza Elmiye Najaf to finalize his religious education where attended lectures of number of renowned Majas.

He has written in various sciences such as theology, jurisprudence, history and tafsir, among which Akhsan al-Imamah, Ahsan al-Fawaid fi Sharh al-Aqeed, Usul al-Sharia fi Aqeed al-Shia, Tafsir Faizan al-Rahman and the Urdu translation of Wasal al-Shia are his famous compilations.

