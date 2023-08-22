Iraq: 10 major investment projects for Najaf Ashraf

SHAFAQNA- The Najaf Ashraf Investment Organization announced its participation in Iraq’s first investment conference with 10 major projects.

According to the official newspaper “Al-Sabah” in Iraq, Zargham Keko, the head of the Najaf Ashraf Investment Organization, stated that the organization has defined 10 large-scale projects in detail for investment. These projects will be presented at the upcoming Iraq Investment Conference, which will be held in Baghdad in the coming months.

He mentioned that the most important of these projects is the establishment of a cement bag factory covering an area of ​​75,000 square meters with a production capacity of 240 million bags per year, which will meet the needs of the southern and central regions of Iraq.

He added that the second significant factory in this plan is a glass production factory, which will have a net profit of 32% in the first year of operation because the Najaf Ashraf desert region has high-quality raw materials for this factory.

Recycling and solar energy power generation plants

Keko continued by mentioning two recycling and solar energy power generation plants, as well as several tourism projects on the banks of the Euphrates River with a potential for a 100% success rate among the other projects that this organization intends to offer for investment.

He also announced a comprehensive investment plan in the field of transportation, specifically the Najaf Ashraf Monorail project, which was approved in 2020. This project consists of a 31-kilometer round trip monorail with 23 stations and a capacity to transport 7,000 passengers per day.

The head of the Najaf Ashraf Investment Organization mentioned that the first Iraq Investment Conference in Baghdad is scheduled to be held in late November or early December. Large domestic, Arab, and foreign investment companies have been invited to participate and learn about investment opportunities in Iraq.

Source: Al Sabah Newspaper

