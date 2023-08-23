Oman unveils smart city project near Muscat

SHAFAQNA- The Omani government unveiled an ambitious plan for building a smart city with the capacity of 100,000 persons outside Muscat.

According to CNN, this city that is called “Sultan Haitham” will be built on a land with an area of 14.8 square kilometers and its design has been performed by Owings and Merrill, an American architectural, urban planning and engineering firm.

In this plan, 20,000 homes, one university and several Mosques, schools and medical centers have been included. Construction of this project is set to begin next year and it will be operational within 4 years.

Although there is not a certain global definition for “smart city”, usually each city in which there are public internet services in the streets as well as advanced cameras and sensors to record citizens’ information is known as smart city.

The American company designing this project has emphasized this city will be a sprightful center with high quality houses and the possibility of smart transportation.

Despite criticisms on possibility of abusing citizens’ information, experts stress that such information helps offer better and more purposeful services.

“Bernhard Rettig”, one of the senior experts of the American company designing the project emphasizes that the smart information of this city will be used to improve environmental services such as weather conditions and water resources management.

This plan is part of Oman vision 2040 in which increased use of renewable energies and reducing dependence on fossil fuels as well as reducing the government’s dependence on oil revenues are highly important.

Oman has targeted to produce 30 percent of its fuel from green resources up to 2030. Also, the designer company has stressed that this city has been designed by observing the temperature conditions above 50 degrees in Oman and its streets are roofed with the possibility to restore maximum energy.

Source: CNN

www.shafaqna.com