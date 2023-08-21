English
Saudi Arabia activated fingerprint attendance device in schools

SHAFAQNA– Simultaneous with the beginning of the new academic year, some schools in Saudi Arabia have activated the fingerprint attendance device to record students’ attendance.

According to Shafaqna quoted from RT, the published video from Al Akhbar indicates activation of the fingerprint attendance device for attending at the schools simultaneous with the beginning of the academic year.

Saudi Ministry of Education will implement the electronic attendance recorder to control attendance and exit of its employees through smart devices.

Source: Arabic RT

