Pakistan: Will legal hurdles allow Nawaz Sharif to become PM again?

SHAFAQNA Pakistan | by Jawad Naqvi- Now that the senior leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Sharif family are confirming that Nawaz Sharif will return home in the third week of September and lead the election campaign ahead of the general elections, many are talking about the legal challenges facing Nawaz Sharif on his return.

According to political experts, Nawaz Sharif’s return home in mid-September is very important in two respects; On the one hand, the fear of the possible interference of the military establishment in the elections will be weakened and on the other hand, a new wave will be created in the Pakistan Muslim League-N, after which Nawaz Sharif will take the narrative about the country’s economy in his hands.

However, he will face legal proceedings in connection with the Avenfield reference and the Al-Azizia reference on his return home. Apart from this, the sentence of life disqualification awarded to him by the Supreme Court will also be challenged.

The National Accountability Bureau had filed three cases against the Sharif family in 2017, including the Avenfield Properties case, The Flagship Investment case and the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case. Apart from these three cases, he is also disqualified by the Supreme Court in July 2017.

Legally, Nawaz Sharif is currently a fugitive accused who was sentenced to 7 years in prison in the Al-Azizia reference and was also fined 1.2 billion rupees. Apart from this, Nawaz Sharif was fined two and a half million dollars in the Al-Azizia reference.

While ruling on the appeals of Maryam Nawaz and Captain (retd) Safdar, the Islamabad High Court had also decided that Nawaz Sharif will have to apply again for the revival of the appeal.

In 2021, the Islamabad High Court declared the appeal against Nawaz Sharif’s sentence admissible on the request of Azam Nazir Tarar. After that, the National Accountability Bureau had said that the appeals against Nawaz Sharif’s sentence should be decided on the basis of merit.

Legal experts say that this decision of the Islamabad High Court has given Nawaz Sharif the right to file an appeal against the sentence. They also say that the sentences handed down in the Avenfield reference and the Al-Azizia reference could get them acquitted within three to four hearings.

However, Nawaz Sharif will be arrested on his return home as the Islamabad High Court in 2019 granted him bail for only 8 weeks on medical grounds.

Senior lawyer Hafiz Ahsan Khokhar says that Nawaz Sharif was disqualified for life by the Supreme Court and the Accountability Court under Article 62 H and F of the Constitution. However, they say that legal and constitutional experts say that the said article of the Constitution does not prescribe a period of disqualification and it is not for the Supreme Court to convert an unspecified period into lifelong disqualification. The best course for Nawaz Sharif is to take this matter to Parliament but this has not been done so far.

Ahsan Khokhar believes that although Parliament has recently clarified the law of lifetime disqualification and changed it to 5 years of disqualification, Nawaz Sharif cannot get any benefit from the said amendment, because on the one hand, these old cases will not apply to and secondly this amendment cannot change the life disqualification decision of the Supreme Court. This decision can be changed only if the Supreme Court reviews itself and reduces the sentence from life to 5 years.

Some legal experts disagree with this opinion. He is of the opinion that if the Supreme Court does not declare the recent amendment in the Election Act as illegal, then the period of disqualification of Nawaz Sharif under this amendment will be declared as 5 years and this period has already been completed.

Whether Nawaz Sharif will be able to become the Prime Minister of Pakistan for the fourth time or not, the answer to this question lies in the legal issues that Nawaz Sharif will have to face on his return home.

