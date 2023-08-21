Professor at Princeton University: Muslims in USA are more exposed to racism than others

SHAFAQNA-Amani Gamal, Dean of Princeton University’s School of Public and International Affairs, stresses that Muslims and Arabs in the United States are exposed to racism more than other minorities, and there is a distortion of their image in the media.

Dr. Amani, who was a guest on the episode (2023/8/20) of the “Interview” program, was born in San Francisco, USA, to a Palestinian immigrant family.

She stresses that Muslims and Arabs in the United States are exposed to racism more than other minorities, and there is a distortion of their image in the media, noting that racism was terrible with the arrival of former President Donald Trump to power, and his supporters were many and applauded him when he attacked Arabs and Muslims.

Amani Gamal, Dean of Princeton University’s School of Public and International Affairs, has overcome racist practices against Muslims in America and progressed in her academic career to become a distinguished academic.

The Palestinian-born doctor specialized in her studies in political development and democracy in Arab countries, and her motivation in this – as she explains – is that there are concepts in the United States that “the Arab peoples do not want democracy and do not value it, and the Arab countries that suffer from terrorism and wars lack the principles and foundations that make them democratic,” which are misconceptions, according to the guest of the “interview” program.