Japan announces setting up 7 new projects in Iraq

SHAFAQNA-The Japanese Ambassador to Iraq, Futoshi Matsumoto, announced that the Japanese government is setting up seven new projects in Iraq.

Matsumoto told INA that the loans Japan granted to Iraq last for 40 years with a low interest rate of 0.2 percent.

“During the past 20 years, Japanese companies have carried out around 30 major projects in Iraq. Seven new projects will be carried out if the Iraqi government allocates some funds in its budget for the next year,” Matsumoto stated.

The Japanese Ambassador indicated that two projects are scheduled to be carried out in 2023, clarifying that the first is the Basra Refinery Upgrading Project and the second is a water desalination project in Muthanna governorate.

Source: iraqinews

