SHAFAQNA-Protests over rising fuel prices and worsening living conditions entered their second consecutive day in Syria’s Daraa and Sweida on Monday.

Hundreds of Syrians in the cities of Daraa and Sweida, home to the country’s Druze population, took to the streets on Sunday to protest an increase in fuel prices that has further impacted the living standards of ordinary Syrians, who are already struggling to afford basic necessities amid unbridled inflation.

Source: middleeasteye

