Iran warns Sweden & Denmark to reconsider ‘wrong approach’ on desecration against Quran

SHAFAQNA-Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has warned Sweden and Denmark that the Islamic world will not tolerate any acts of desecration against the holy Quran, urging the two Nordic countries to reconsider their “incorrect approach.”

Amirabdollahian made the remarks at a joint press conference with his visiting Malaysian counterpart, Zambry Abdul Kadir, following a meeting in Tehran on Monday.

“I would like to deliver a message on behalf of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the governments and law enforcement agencies of Sweden and Denmark: the Islamic world will not tolerate continued disrespect to the Holy Quran,” he stated.

Source: IRNA

www.shafaqna.com

