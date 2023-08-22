English
Which Middle East & North African states could join BRICS?

SHAFAQNA-Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Iran,Palestine,Saudi Arabia,Tunisia,Turkey ,The United Arab Emirates are from Middle Eastern and North African are looking to join BRICS.

The 15th annual BRICS summit kicks off in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Tuesday, where senior officials of five major emerging economies — Brazil, China, India, Russia and South Africa — will meet and discuss expanding the group that is often seen as an alternative to the Western hegemony.On the last day of the summit on Thursday, the group will talk about new admissions to the bloc. The five BRICS members are divided about whether they want to welcome new members to the alliance, and if they do support enlarging the group, there are differences on what the admission criteria should be.

Source: al-monitor

www.shafaqna.com

