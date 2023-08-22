Japanese- Persian Gulf meeting would take place at level of foreign ministers

SHAFAQNA-Japan has been negotiating a free trade agreement (FTA) in a bid to further expand its ties with the region.

Japan is reportedly planning on holding talks with the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council in early September as Tokyo scrambles to secure a stable energy supply, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Sunday.

Citing diplomatic sources, the report said the Japanese- Persian Gulf meeting would take place at the level of foreign ministers, with the anticipated attendance of Japan’s Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi. The top Japanese diplomat is also considering visits to Egypt and Jordan, the sources said.

Source: dohanews

