India: Human rights groups condemn forcing Muslims girls to recite Hindu prayers

SHAFAQNA-Human rights groups condemn forcing Muslims girls to recite Hindu prayers in Kashmir, with many calling for immediate action against the teachers and those responsible.

A recent video viral on social media shows Muslim girls being forced to sing Hindu prayers in Kashmir. In the disturbing incident, Muslim girls from a local secondary school in Kashmir were being forced to recite Hindu prayers by their teachers.

The girls, all Muslim, were assembled during a morning assembly. Upon their refusal to recite Hindu prayers, they were reportedly threatened with expulsion from the school.

Islamophobia in India is on the rise, as evidenced by the recent incident in which a mentally disabled Muslim man was burnt alive by a Hindu mob. The killings of Muslims are also increasing at an alarming rate, reaching the highest levels ever recorded.

Source: clarionindia

