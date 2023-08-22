English
Middle East nations are vulnerable to cyberattacks

SHAFAQNA-Middle East nations are perhaps especially vulnerable to cyberattacks on critical infrastructure such as oil and gas fields, power plants, ports and airports, considering the region’s vital role in energy production.

A 2022 analysis by cybersecurity company Kaspersky showed that the Middle East was one of the top five regions in the world with the highest percentage of malware blocked in industrial control systems that year.

Two years earlier, IBM data showed that the average cost of a cyberattack on organizations in the UAE and Saudi Arabia was $6.53 million, about 69 percent higher than the global average.

