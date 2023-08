SHAFAQNA-The African Union has suspended Niger from the continental bloc with immediate effect following a coup on July 26.

The decision, announced on Tuesday after a meeting of the AU’s Peace and Security Council in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa, comes after several Western countries cut aid to Niger due to a July 26 coup that overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum.

Bazoum has been under house arrest since the takeover orchestrated by members of his presidential guard

