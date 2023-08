SHAFAQNA-Israeli occupation forces have killed more than 200 Palestinians so far this year, the UN Mideast envoy said.

The figure also surpasses the total number of Palestinians killed by Israeli occupation forces throughout 2022, which amounted to 155.

Addressing the UN Security Council, the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland, said 30 Israelis have also been killed this year.

Source: middleeastmonitor

