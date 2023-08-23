Hamed Karzai, once again called for reopening of Afghanistan’s educational centers for girls

SHAFAQNA AFGHANISTAN- The former president of Afghanistan once again demanded to open the gates of schools and universities to females.

According to ShafqnaAfghanistan, the former president of Afghanistan, Hamid Karzai, in a message on the occasion of the anniversary of the restoration of Afghanistan independence, once again asked the Taliban to open the gates of schools and universities to women and girls.

He emphasized that achieving peace, stability, and comprehensive development in the country is not possible without education

Karzai stated, “I hope that all the people of our beloved country will spare no effort in educating their children, both girls and boys. On this historic day, I once again call upon the Islamic government to open the doors of schools and universities to girls as soon as possible and provide educational opportunities for everyone throughout the country to be independent, so that we can truly become self-reliant and independent.”

It should be noted that after regaining control of Afghanistan, the Taliban closed the doors of schools to girls above the sixth grade and had also prevented women from attending universities.

Source: Shafqna Afghanistan

