Astans of holy shrines in Karbala & Najaf announce plans for serving Arbaeen pilgrims

SHAFAQNA-The Astans of the holy shrines of Imam Ali (AS) in Najaf and Hazrat Abbas (AS) in Karbala announced plans to serve pilgrims during the Arbaeen season.

Haidar Rahim, the media affairs official of the Astan of Imam Ali (AS) said the programs include preparations to provide accommodation for Arbaeen pilgrims.

He said 26 areas at the mausoleum and elsewhere in Najaf have been prepared for accommodation, including the Hazrat Zahra (SA) courtyard with a capacity to host some 30,000 pilgrims.

Rahim added that 10 centers will serve food while ten other centers offer health and treatment services.

According to the official, there has also been good coordination with security and police commanders in Najaf and the Iraqi interior minister to ensure security during the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

Source: IQNA

www.shafaqna.com