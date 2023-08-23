Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy: More than 743 political prisoners are on hunger strike

SHAFAQNA- “Ahmed Alwadaei“, advocacy director of the UK-based Bahrain Institute for Democracy and Human Rights (BIRD) announced that the number of political prisoners who went on hunger strike in the “Jau” Central Prison has reached more than 743 persons.

According to Shafaqna quoted from Bahrain Mirror, Alwadaei wrote in X Social Network (formerly Twitter): “Arrested personalities continue to stand in solidarity with the prisoners who are on hunger strike and deliver their daily meals to the prison administration.”

Political prisoners in Bahrain started a hunger strike on Monday, August 7, 2023 to demand their rights.

These prisoners say Bahrain officials deprive them of the right to education, medical care, vising their relatives and prayer in congregation.

Source: Bahrain Mirror

