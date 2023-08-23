Alawi Shrine services for Arbaeen pilgrims

SHAFAQNA- General secretary of Alawi Shrine announced the details of its plan to welcome Arbaeen pilgrims.

According to the Iraqi News Agency, Haider Rahim, media manager of Alawi Holy Shrine said on Monday: The General Secretariat of Alawi Shrine by the committee responsible for organizing ceremonies is completing its provisions to organize the best services for Arbaeen pilgrims beside the Shrine of Amir al-Mu’minin Ali (AS).

He added that the most important basic services provided to pilgrims is their accommodation. To this end, 26 yards including courtyard of Lady Fatimah Zahra (S.A) with a capacity of about 30 thousand pilgrims, Madinah Al-Reza, Yasubuddin and Al-Murtaza rest areas which are located on the Najaf-Karbala road and also other places have been allocated.

Rahim continued: ten special feeding centers have been provided in the yard of Alavi Shrine as well as 10 medical and health service centers, and more than 3 thousand medical groups are present in this event.

He emphasized that there is a high level of coordination with the police command of Najaf Ashraf province and the Iraqi Ministry of Interior, and several sessions have been held to explore the integrated security plan.

